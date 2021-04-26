CIRCLEVILLE — OhioHealth is asking that the community to not delay healthcare, which could have health consequences.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), more than 40 percent of American adults have avoided or delayed receiving medical care because of concerns about COVID-19. People with multiple underlying health conditions, such as diabetes or hypertension, are significantly more likely to avoid urgent or emergency care compared to people without these conditions. This included 12 percent of adults who chose not to seek or avoided getting urgent or emergency care.
“We are realizing across the country many people have neglected their health in the last year due to COVID-19 protocols,” Tim Colburn, OhioHealth Berger Hospital president said. "The fear of going out to a medical center or hospital has been a real issue for some. I’ve seen the negative effects associated with avoidance of routine care. Over time, patients miss screenings, ignore signs of healthcare issues and even struggle with management of chronic conditions, which could worsen long-term outcomes.
Regular screenings, along with things like blood pressure checks and quick action when something is off are key to maintaining health and improving outcomes,” he added.
Kristy Blum, MD, Berger Director of Medical Affairs and OhioHealth Physician Group Primary Care Physician, said that every precaution is being taken with patients and visitors entering their facilities every day.
“We screen everyone who comes through our doors, we provide masks, our staff still wears masks, COVID patients are isolated and we have a strict sanitation policy across the board,” Blum said. “I assure you that the chance of acquiring COVID-19 in the hospital, a physician practice or outpatient facility is very low, and not worth the risk of ignoring serious health issues or missing critical screenings.”
For people who choose to put off urgent and emergency care, some conditions can have irreversible damage if they’re not take care of quickly like with heart attack and stroke patients.
Blum said that there are symptoms that should be taken seriously. For a heart attack, symptoms include prolonged or severe pain in the chest, especially if it spreads to the left arm, confusion, shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating and a low or elevated heart rate.
“Sometimes symptoms are different for women including nausea; anxiety; stomach pain; arm, jaw or leg pain; cold sweats; light headedness; extreme fatigue; and, heart palpitations Blum said. “These are all signs that you need to get help quickly.”
When it comes to a stroke, Blum said 1.9 million brain cells die per minute, which translates to four to five days of independence lost every minute, and treatment options depend on getting to the emergency department quickly.
Blum said it’s also critical to stay on top of blood pressure readings, prescription refills and regular screenings including colonoscopies and lung cancer screenings; mammograms and cervical screenings for women; and prostate checks for men, which all can provide early warning signs of cancer.