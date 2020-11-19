CIRCLEVILLE — Citing increasing COVID-19 cases, OhioHealth Hospitals, including Circleville’s OhioHealth Berger are temporary closing the facilities to inpatient and emergency room visitors.
There are a few exceptions to the policy including inpatient surgery patients who may have one visitor the day of surgery, maternity patients, end-of-life patients, inpatients with impairments and inpatients who are minors.
Visitors will continue to not be permitted in physician practices, urgent care locations, free-standing emergency departments and other outpatient locations.
“Visitors allowed by exception must be free from COVID-19 symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) in the last 24 hours or exposures in the last 10 days,” a statement from OhioHealth said. “Visitors must wear a mask at all times, sanitize their hands frequently and remain with the patent or in the designated waiting area. We appreciate our visitors understanding and cooperation as we work to protect the health and safety of the community.”