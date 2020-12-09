CIRCLEVILLE— A traffic stop Tuesday led to an arrest and four felony charges after Circleville Police Officers allegedly found narcotics inside a vehicle.
According to the Circleville Police Department, the stop occurred near the intersection of Main Street and Court Street Tuesday. Officers pulled the vehicle over for a cracked windshield and a tinted window violation. Officer Erik Eberhard and his K-9 partner Serg were requested to the scene.
Serg completed a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted Eberhard to the suspected presence of narcotics.
Additional officers arrived on scene and the drive, a passenger and four children were removed from the car. Officers then searched the car and located 10 bags containing a gram of suspected fentanyl each, a 9mm handgun, a digital scare and other narcotics paraphernalia.
The passenger of the vehicle, Raskaya Williams, 23, of Columbus was arrested at the scene. Williams was charged with trafficking fentanyl, a second degree felony, possession of fentanyl, a second degree felony, having weapons under disability, a third degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony and multiple child endangering charges. Williams was transported to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office where he is currently being held.
Williams was also wanted by Columbus Police on a separate warrant.