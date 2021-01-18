CIRCLEVILLE — One man has been arrested in Circleville following a 911 call reporting a stabbing.
On Sunday, Circleville Police responded to the 100 block of Logan Street, following the reports on the initial call. Once they arrived at the scene, they learned the victim had been transported already by a neighbor to OhioHealth Berger Hospital and later would be transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus due to their injuries.
After arriving, officers detained Bennie L. Jones, 34, of Circleville, while they waited for detectives to arrive on the scene. A short while later, detectives gathered enough evidence to arrest and charge Jones with felonious assault and domestic violence.
During the investigation, Circleville Police Detectives found more than $700 and 12 grams of narcotics that contained suspected fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine. According to CPD, additional charges on the narcotics are pending.
Jones is currently in custody at the Pickaway County Jail. His video arraignment will be held on Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.