CIRCLEVILLE — One man has been arrested following a police pursuit through Pickaway County Thursday morning.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, at around 8:56 a.m. Thursday morning, dispatchers received a call for a suspicious man at Pilot Travel Center on U.S. 23 and Pittsburgh Road.
The caller told dispatchers they believed the man was under the influence and gave a description of the vehicle, a black Ford Fusion with an Illinois license plate.
About 20 minutes later, a second call came in from the Logan Elm Marathon Station matching the same description, but the caller said the man had passed out behind the wheel and was attempting to leave.
Pickaway County Deputy Craig Montgomery arrived on scene and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop. A pursuit then began with the suspect vehicle heading northbound on U.S. 23 into Circleville.
The Circleville Police Department joined in the pursuit which then went back on to U.S. 23 northbound.
Hafey said the pursuit continued north at a high rate of speed when troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol intervened by deploying stop sticks. The vehicle hit the stop sticks and was partially disabled but continued north until the driver stopped on U.S. 23 in the area of Sheppard Road.
The driver, identified as Jeffery Allen Howard II, of Plain City, was taken into custody without further incident. During the investigation, deputies determined the vehicle belonged to a rental company and Howard was not authorized to drive it and he had an active arrest warrant from the Hilliard Police Department.
Hafey thanked the other departments that assisted with the incident, including the Circleville Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, South Bloomfield Police Department and the Ashville Police Department.
“By working together, we were able to take the driver into custody without injury to himself or to law enforcement, as well as prevent the driver from crashing into someone else down the road,” Hafey said.