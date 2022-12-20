CIRCLEVILLE — After obtaining a search warrant, the Pickaway County has arrested one Circleville man in connection with discovered sexual images of children.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, On Dec. 20 the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office along side the Franklin Court Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force conducted a search at 2135 Arapaho Drive, Apartment #3 in Circleville.
The warrant came after the Ohio Department of Public Safety conducted an online investigation on a network of offenders sharing children sexual abuse material. A computer using an investigative peer-to-peer protocol during the investigation and files were linked to a specific IP address which led officers to the apartment.
During the search officers interviewed Joshua J. Oday, 38, at the scene and he was subsequently arrest and transported to Pickaway County Jail.
Oday was charged with five counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, all fourth degree felonies.
In a press release, Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said there was a possibility of more charges at a later time.
“I would like to express my appreciation for the continuous collaboration between the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office ICAC Task Force in order to keep our children safe,” Hafey said. “I would like to thank the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol for their assistance in this investigation.”