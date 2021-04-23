CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department arrested one man on alleged drug activity this week.
On April 21 at around 11:50 a.m., officers from the department found Clifford Browning II at 128 West Ohio Street in Apartment C. After receiving a search warrant following what officers said was “narcotics activity in plain view”, officers searched the apartment and found fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other evidence of narcotics trafficking.
In total, one ounce of methamphetamine and 5.89 grams of fentanyl were found in the apartment.
Browning was arrested on a probation violation and is currently in the Pickaway County Jail. His next court appearance is April 28.