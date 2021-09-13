CIRCLEVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 22 East of Circleville has left one person dead and four others injured.
A crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Route 22 East and Bolender Pontius Road at 8:18 p.m. Sunday night.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey a blue 2000 Toyota failed to stop at the stop sign on Bolender Pontius Road and struck a grey 2007 Honda minivan that was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 22.
Following the collision, the Toyota ended up on the southeast side of the intersection in a field and the minivan was on the shoulder of the eastbound lane to the east of the intersection. The vehicle off the shoulder also caught fire.
The deceased is Kieshawn Hartley, 24, of Columbus. He was seated in the front passenger seat of the Toyota. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Pickaway County Coroner Dr. John Ellis.
The Toyota was driven by Mikayla Cooper, 22, of Circleville. Cooper was flown to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center by Medflight for her injuries. In the rear of the vehicle, Josiah Montgumery, 20, also from Circleville, was flown to Grant Medical Center by Air Evac due to his injuries in the crash.
The Honda was driven by Angela Fowler, 36, of Lancaster. Fowler was transported by EMS to Fairfield Medical Center. A juvenile inside the vehicle was transported to Nationwide Children's Hospital.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Clearcreek Township Fire Department were the primaries on scene that included several other area units including the Harrison Township Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Circleville EMS, Med Flight, Air Evac and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office handled the crash scene reconstruction.
U.S. 22 was shut down through the very early hours of Monday Morning.
Hafey said the crash remains under investigation.
The crash is the sixth fatal crash in Pickaway County in 2021.