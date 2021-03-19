CIRCLEVILLE— One person has died following a single vehicle crash north of Circleville Friday night.
Just after 8 p.m. the crash, located in the rear of the Pickaway Craft Mall in the 2100 block of North Court Street was reported to 911 dispatch. First responders arrived at the scene to find one vehicle that had hit a storage structure. The vehicle and the storage unit were both on fire.
The car had turned off North Court Street, proceeded down the parking lot, and then struck a parked storage trailer before continuing another couple hundred feet before striking the rear of the building. From the road to where the car stopped is over 300 feet.
According to Pickaway Township Fire Chief Bryan Brown the fire burned for about an hour before it was extinguished. Fire fighters had to cut a hole in the western side of the building to aid in putting the fire out.
The crash is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not yet been released by authorities.
Pickaway Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Southwest Pickaway Fire District, Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Box65 responded to the scene.