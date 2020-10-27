CIRCLEVILLE — A Laurelville woman died following a three-vehicle crash near Deercreek Auto Parts on U.S. 23 west of Circleville on Monday.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office the crash occurred near 21224 U.S. 23 N. at around 5:40 p.m. when a Chevorlet Cruze traveling south, driven by Mary Beth Chambers, 55, of Laurelville crossed over the median into oncoming traffic. That vehicle struck a GMC Terrain driven by Randall Reece, 58, of Grove City. A third vehicle, a Nissan Titan, driven by Salvador Nunez, 43, of Columbus, traveling behind the vehicle driven by Reece, struck the two vehicles.
Pickaway County Deputy Zach Finley was first on scene along with an off duty Columbus medic who said the occupant of one of the vehicles didn’t have a pulse and later Chambers was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reece was transported to Grant Hospital in critical but stable condition. Melissa Mullins, a passenger in Nunez’ car, was transported to Ohio Health Berger Hospital. Nunez declined transportation to a hospital.
The crash caused traffic to be backed up along U.S. 23 for a couple hours while the scene was cleared. The Sheriff's Office issued an alert asking residents to avoid the area.
The crash remains under investigation by Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, The Pickaway Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, City of Circleville Fire Department, AirEvac, Ohio State Highway Patrol, South Bloomfield Police Department, Ohio Department of Transportation, Pickaway County Coroner John Ellis and several citizens assisted at the scene.
This is Pickaway County’s 8th fatal crash this year. There were 13 fatal crashes in 2019.