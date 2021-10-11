DARBYVILLE — A crash Saturday morning has left one person dead and sent two others to area hospitals.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash occurred around 8:28 a.m. on state Route 56 at Hall Road in Monroe Township.
A 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by James K. Greiner, of Circleville, was traveling northwest on state Route 56 when a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Nicholas P. Ellas, 22, of Baltimore, drove left of center while turning from Hall Road onto state Route 56, striking Greiner’s vehicle.
Greiner was transported to Mount Carmel Grove City Hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. Ellas was also transported to Mount Carmel where he was later pronounced dead.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Tamara B. Blanton, 19, of Williamsport, was transported to Grant Hospital with serious injuries.
This is the eighth fatal crash in 2021. There were 10 in all of 2020 and 13 in 2019.
The crash is still under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.