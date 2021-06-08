CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville firefighter was transported to the hospital following an injury at a house fire in the city.
The fire started around 3 p.m. at 404 East Union Street. Firefighters arrived on scene in minutes to find the house, a two-story home, smoking. After investigating the smoke, they did determine it was an active blaze. Two adults, two children and two dogs lived in the home, however, none of the people were home at the time of the fire.
“Smoke was already showing when we arrived on scene,” Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson said. “It appeared that the fire was in the attic. We made an interior attack and then we lost water and had to back out to re-establish a good water supply, which slowed us. It’s an old house with plaster and lath construction with a bloom frame. Once it was in the attic, we pretty much lost the house.”
Thompson said the firefighter who was injured was taken to OhioHealth Berger Hospital initially, but was then transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center. The firefighter called for his own mayday from inside the structure and was pulled out of the fire by Harrison Township and Circleville Firefighters. He remains at OSU Wexner Medical Center in stable condition surrounded by family, according to Thompson.
“After he declared mayday on the scene, all attack things stopped until we found him and pulled him out,” Thompson said. “He was put into a medic and taken to Berger Hospital and then on to OSU for further evaluation."
Thompson said the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire and the cause is still under investigation, although witnesses to the fire said it appeared to have started inside the wall, near the electrical box.
“[The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office] will help us determine a cause since there was a firefighter injured on scene,” Thompson said. “The house appears to be a total loss and hopefully we’ll have a determination here pretty soon.”
The house is a total loss and the Red Cross is assisting the family who lived there.
Thompson gave praise to the City of Circleville Service Department for being on-hand to assist with a malfunctioning fire hydrant.
“We had so many fire trucks here because we wanted to have the extra water,” he said.
Reporting to the scene in addition to the Circleville Fire Department, were: The Circleville Police Department, Circleville Service Department, Columbia Gas, Green Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, Box 65, Scioto Township Fire Department, Saltcreek-Tarlton Fire Department, Clearcreek EMS, The Red Cross and Amanda Township EMS.
"We had a tremendous amount of support at the incident," Thompson said. "It was a great group team effort from not only the city, but the township departments from Pickaway, Fairfield and Ross Counties."