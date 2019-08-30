CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one man following a traffic stop yesterday.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, yesterday evening Sargent Kyle Eveland and his K9 partner Edguy along with Deputy Zachary Finley made a traffic stop during high visibility enforcement overtime.
The stop led to the arrest of James T. Ramey Sr., 54, of Chillicothe. Ramey also has addresses in Circleville and Stoutsville. Ramey is charged with trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and two counts of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony and a fifth-degree felony.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ramey was allegedly found with 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine and in the possession of an undisclosed amount of heroin.
Ramey Sr. was transported to Pickaway County Jail where he is currently awaiting arraignment.