CIRCLEVILLE — One person is in police custody following a gunshot at Ohio Christian University Wednesday morning.
In a joint release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Circleville Police Department, said at approximately 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, as many students were still asleep, the Circleville Communications Center received a 911 call about a vehicle that crashed into the Ministry and Performing Arts Center building on Ohio Christian University’s campus.
About seven minutes later, at 5:58 a.m. Circleville Police Officers arrived with Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputies a few minutes later where they found a man near a fire pit on campus with a gun to his head.
Ohio Christian University was immediately put into lockdown and Circleville City Schools were put on a delay. After speaking with the subject for approximately two hours law enforcement took, Vale Raburn, 24, of Lancaster, Ohio, into custody “without incident.” During that time a perimeter was set up to “ensure safety of students and staff.”
Detectives from both PCSO and CPD were on scene and according to the Sheriff’s Office they learned that Raburn fired a single shot from a handgun into the Ministry and Performing Arts Center front doors where Raburn allegedly reached in and unlocked the front door. He then entered the unoccupied building and as officers entered the building he exited the rear of it.
Raburn was transported to the Pickaway County Jail and is charged with inducing panic, a second degree felony, improper handling of a firearm while in a motor vehicle, a forth degree felony, disruption of public services, a forth degree felony, vandalism, a fifth degree felony.
Raburn will be arraigned in Circleville Municipal Court on Sept. 15.
Wednesday afternoon law enforcement and the University held a joint press conference in which additional details were released.
Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer said they didn’t know of any connection to the University that Raburn had and he did not have any previous run ins with the Circleville Police Department previously.
Sheriff Matthew Hafey said he briefly spoke with the suspect when he was transported to the jail and learned he had previously lived in Circleville.
“He did not appear to be under the influence he was talking normally and it sounded like he needed to talk to some people,” Hafey said. “He’ll be on suicide watch and we’ve already reached out to [Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health]. We opted to take him to the jail since it’s more secure than taking him to the hospital.”
Hafey said Raburn’s girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child, showed up to the scene and helped talk him into surrendering.
Ohio Christian University Director of Marketing Communication Dave Hirschler released the following statement to social media.
“At approximately 6 a.m. this morning, an unknown gunman arrived on the campus of Ohio Christian University. Thankfully, the situation was contained quickly by law enforcement and was diffused with no injuries or loss of life. The administration, staff, faculty and students of Ohio Christian University are extremely grateful for the experienced and capable leadership and coordination of the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department, Circleville City Police, State Highway Patrol, Circleville Fire Department, OCU Campus Security, and OCU Chief of Security for their successful response in ending the event peacefully and are particularly thankful to God for his protection.”
According to local law enforcement, a single shot was allegedly fired by the suspect at the glass doors to the Ministry and Performing Arts building on campus, however during the incident there were no reported injuries to anyone including first responders and the suspect.
Circleville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Halley issued the following statement:
“At approximately 6:20 a.m., we were notified that the Circleville Police Department (CPD) was actively managing an emergency situation at Ohio Christian University. Their information indicated a person was armed and barricaded.
The timing was unfortunate as our Transportation Department was very close to picking up our first bus-riders: Circleville Middle and Circleville High School students. Thankfully, students were not on buses yet. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to delay school. After quickly communicating with the necessary Departments, even with the very short notification window, we were able to notify families in record time this morning.
The CPD then informed us about 8 a.m. that the suspect had been apprehended and that it was safe to operate school. We released updated messaging to all of the sources as soon as possible--approximately 8:13 a.m. We appreciate the diligent work of our School Resource Officer Kory Yoder and the first responders from both the Police and Fire Departments. As always, the safety of our students and staff is at the forefront of every decision we make at Circleville City Schools.”
The incident remains under investigation by the Circleville Police Department with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office. In addition to the Circleville Police Department and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Christian Univeristy Security and Circleville EMS assisted on scene.
“Sheriff Hafey and Cheif Baer would like to thank their staff for their quick response and resolving this incident peacefully,” the joint statement read. “We would also like to thank Ohio Christian University and Circleville City Schools for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.”