LANCASTER — While no one ever wants to endure the loss of a child through suicide or other devastating causes, it does happen.
Statistics show that suicide is the second leading cause of death for college-age youth and ages 12-18. More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza, and chronic lung disease, combined.
Youth suicide statistics:
• Each day in our nation, there are an average of over 3,041 attempts by young people grades 9-12. If these percentages were additionally applied to grades 7 and 8, the numbers would be higher.
• Four out of five teens that attempt suicide have given clear warning signs.
• The Youth Risk Behavioral Surveillance System (YRBS) is a survey, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that includes national, state, and local school-based representative samples of 9th through 12th grade students. The purpose is to monitor priority health risk behaviors that contribute to the leading causes of death, disability, and social problems among youth in the United States.
The stats for youth suicide are staggering and heart-wrenching for those who have experienced it firsthand. For many it’s a continuous nightmare that can’t be shaken.
One local mother who has experienced this nightmare decided to do something in honor of her son, who took his own life on Dec. 18, 2017, and help other families in the process.
Jenny Merritt lost her son Aidian to suicide on Dec. 18, 2017. While family, friends and the community rallied in support of Merritt and her family, she knew that she needed to do something to bring awareness to suicide prevention and help survivors of suicide navigate their grief.
“I want to raise awareness for a cause of loss that is 100 percent preventable,” stated Merritt. “There is this stigma surrounding mental health that it’s not okay to discuss, that seeing a therapist or taking medication means you are weak or weird. The more people talk about suicide prevention, the more others will feel safe enough to talk about wanting to end their own lives. If we can create that safe space for them, let them know they are not alone, we can ultimately prevent loss of life in this manner.”
Merritt’s grief over losing her son has been overwhelming and life-changing for her and her family.
“My life has changed drastically,” she added. “Every day I wake up for a split second thinking that he’s still here, I need to get him ready for school, I need to pack his lunch, and then reality hits me again — every day, that he is gone. It’s a grief that I will always carry. Some days are lighter than others, but it has opened my eyes to what’s important in life.
“It’s not money, things, the latest phone/video game/outfit/vehicle — it’s the time I have here to make a difference, even if that is only for one person. I lost my son and I’m hoping by doing this fundraiser and openly talking about his life and how he died that it will keep someone else from losing their child, or brother, or spouse. My heart hurts but I am grateful for all the blessings God has given me,” Merritt told The Logan Daily News.
Merritt has teamed up with TrueFit Athletic to host a fundraising event for the awareness of suicide prevention. On Sept. 21, there will be an Adult Prom held to support the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, which is the central hub for all suicide foundations across the state.
This is an opportunity for adults of all ages to get dressed up and support a great cause. During last year’s Adult Prom, Merritt was able to raise over $4,000 for the Fairfield County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
“On Dec. 18, 2017, I lost my son Aidian to suicide. He was 15 years old at the time,” Merritt stated. “What sparked me to do this prom is that days, weeks and even today people have been so supportive — they were generous, they were there for me, and I didn’t want that to die with me. So, I wanted to give back to the community that gave to me so I did the fundraiser last year and it benefited the Fairfield County Suicide Prevention Coalition.
“We did an adult prom because I go to TrueFit Athletics in Lancaster, and cross-fitters — we work out hard and we party hard — so I knew a lot of them would want to do a dance, have a good time and get dressed up and so we held the first Adult Prom at TrueFit Athletics,” she continued.
“Before the night was over, they were asking us to do it again,” Merritt added.
Not everyone comes in formal attire. Merritt said people show up in whatever they feel most comfortable wearing.
“Some go all out wearing tuxedoes, one guy came with a t-shirt with a tuxedo print on it,” she stated. “There’s no dress code, it’s just to have a good time. People don’t have to worry about buying an expensive prom dress and getting all dolled up unless you want to. It’s about adults getting to relax and having fun — come as you are.”
The adult prom is much like any other high school prom with music and a photographer on hand to take photos during the night.
The theme of this year’s event is One More Light. This was chosen because of the song, One More Light by Linkin Park.
“It’s a relevant song — it talks about suicide prevention — the lead singer of Linkin Park went on to commit suicide after he made that song. It’s (the theme) called One More Light because of the line in the song — “Who cares if one more light goes out, well I do.” And that’s why we’re there — is for suicide prevention,” Merritt commented.
Merritt said there were signs that something might be wrong when Aidian was 13. She sought help for his depression and anxiety; and a few weeks prior to Aidian taking his life, he talked to his parents about his attitude and said he thought that he was getting better.
“So we thought we were going in the right direction,” Merritt explained. “I guess we relaxed a little bit because he wanted to be happy again and kind of get out of that dark space in his life. But yes, there were definitely signs and we were getting him therapy.”
Life is never the same after losing a child. While one may appear to move on, the thought of that child never goes away. It’s one of the most heart-wrenching pains that a parent can endure.
“It’s definitely earth-shattering to lose a child,” Merritt stated. “He was my only child so to lose him, completely changed my life. I found God during this process or God found me. I moved back home to live on my grandparents’ farm and for me after such a loss, it’s made me more appreciative of life, being grateful for everything that I have.
“We’re a pretty tight family and we still talk about him quite a bit — we honor him every chance we get — we carry on — obviously that’s the only choice you have,” she added.
Merritt is one of many throughout the country that deals with losing a child by suicide. She offers the following advice to parents who may see subtle signs of depression or anxiety:
“First of all, you are not alone,” she said. “Being a parent or caregiver trying to help someone with depression is stressful and taxing in itself.
“Aidian and I talked all the time about his depression,” Merritt added. “It wasn’t a secret — it wasn’t something that we didn’t discuss. We talked about avenues of therapy — which would be better — what was he comfortable with. I told him from the beginning if he didn’t like his therapist, we’d get him another one. We had two therapists.
“It’s really just about talking about it. That’s why I want to raise awareness for suicide prevention because there’s a stigma around it that you can’t talk about it, especially if you’re a male — you can’t talk about your feelings or if you’re depressed or sad — you have to be strong.
“There’s just a stigma around it and there’s nothing wrong with talking about suicide prevention, mental illness, or talking about having a bad day. Keep talking to your kids — communicate with your kids and be involved in their lives. Sit down with them and talk to them about these things.”
According to Merritt, Aidian was a super smart kid — he loved math and science.
“I didn’t understand that part of him because I’m a reader,” she continued. “He was real quiet, but reached out to people to make sure they knew they weren’t alone. He was a very helpful kid — very smart — always got A’s. He loved animals and wanted to be a pilot. He was a typical teenage boy who loved video games, junk food and also enjoyed fishing.”
Merritt is not alone in her grief of losing a loved one to suicide. In 2017, it was reported there were more than twice as many suicides (47,173) in the U.S. as homicides (19,510). When someone commits suicide, it affects the family, friends and the entire community as a whole.
Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 21 for the second annual Adult Prom — One More Light. Anyone interested in donating monetarily or an item/gift certificate can do so for the raffle drawing. Any donation is welcome, according to Merritt. The prom will be held at TrueFit Athletics, 702 S. Ewing St., Lancaster, beginning at 8 p.m. on Sept. 21.
“I want to honor as many people as possible at this year’s prom,” Merritt added. “I’m looking for folks who have lost loved ones to suicide who would be willing to send me a picture of their person so I can display it at the prom. I want people to understand that suicide has no boundaries — it affects any race, age, gender, upbringing, etc.
There is a cost for the prom and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite — just type in One More Light II in the search bar.
The Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation is a central resource for suicide prevention coalitions across the state. There are currently 54 coalitions serving 80 out of the 88 counties in Ohio. Coalitions make local decisions on their county’s needs related to suicide prevention and the most effective programs and resources to use in addressing those needs.
They also offer LOSS teams or Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors that provide crisis response, ongoing outreach to survivors of suicide, and facilitate survivor support groups. The OSPF provides these coalitions with technical support and assist in training programs and opportunities. They provide up-to-date information and news related to suicide prevention.
Coalitions can apply for mini-grants from the OSPF. And they keep up-to-date contact information for each county’s coalitions. They offer training programs for suicide awareness signs at all level of grade school kids, provide help for veterans and military families, and Man Therapy, which is program with special focus on ending the stigma around males not being able to talk about depression, anxiety, or mental illness.
For more information on the prom, contact Merritt at merrittjenn@outlook.com
