CIRCLEVILLE — A two-vehicle crash involving a Teays Valley Local School District bus Thursday morning sent one person to the hospital.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver and students were checked out at the scene and none were injured in the crash and were loaded onto another bus before being taken to school.
The crash occurred before 9 a.m. on Thursday on Ringgold Northern Road, between Hagarty Road and Ashville-Fairfield Road.
A Chevrolet Corvette was attempting to pass the bus and after overtaking it, collided with it causing the Corvette to flip multiple times. No other vehicles were involved. The driver of the Corvette, whose name has not be released by the Sheriff's Office, was taken to Grant Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Neither driver has been cited in the crash.
Robin Halley, Teays Valley Superintendent, expressed his gratitude and thanks for those involved in the crash.
"We are grateful that our students and bus driver were not injured during the accident," Halley said. "Our bus driver did an outstanding job reacting to a dangerous situation that was beyond her control. Her response aided in keeping our students safe. We are also thankful for our nurse, paramedics and law enforcement for being there to evaluate them and ensure their safety."
Deputy Peter Bowers, Teays Valley School's Resource Officer, said the first responders who were present at the scene wanted to recognize the bus driver for her ability in maintaining control of the bus through the crash.
“She did a fantastic job keeping control of the bus and remained calm through the situation,” he said. “Had she not had such control of the bus, it could have been a much more harmful accident.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey asked drivers to take extra caution in the area of school buses.
"It’s always unfortunate when there’s a crash where someone is hurt, but thankfully, none of the children were hurt in this crash and I ask that everyone be extra cautious around school buses," he said.
Hafey said the crash is still under investigation.