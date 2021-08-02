MT. STERLING — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating an alleged shooting at Blackwoods Tavern that occurred Saturday.
The call came in around 1:46 a.m. Saturday morning that a shooting had occurred. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mt. Sterling ambulance service, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey, they have not charged anyone with the shooing yet, but the matter is still under investigation.
“We brought someone to jail for having a weapon in a liquor establishment, but the actual shooting itself is under investigation,” Hafey said.
The person charged by the Sheriff’s Office posted bond over the weekend.