CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville woman was injured in a crash that shut down state Route 56 East south of Circleville Friday morning.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in around 11:20 a.m. Friday morning with reports of a three-car crash on state Route 56 east at 1091, which is Marshalls’ Auto Parts Store.
Information was relayed to responders that one victim of the crash was not breathing. However, upon arriving to the scene deputies found two cars occupied each by only the driver and both were conscious and responding.
Deputies said that Jack Stedem, 67, of Circleville driving a grey Honda Accord was leaving Marshall’s Auto Parts parking lot when it struck a Maroon Accord, driven by Sandra McCain, 72, of Circleville, traveling east on state Route 56 east. Witnesses reported a semi-truck was parked at Marshall’s lot and was visually obstructing part of the roadway.
Damage was reported to both vehicles which were towed from the scene.
Stedum was cited in the crash. McCain was transported to Berger with minor injuries.
Pickaway Township Fire & EMS, Salt-Creek Township Fire & EMS, Circleville Fire and EMS, The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, Fletcher’s Towing and Pickaway Towing & Recovery all responded to the scene.
The road was reopened at noon and the scene was cleared about 12:20 p.m.