CIRCLEVILLE — A three vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital including one via MedFlight Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol a Dodge Journey was traveling east on to Tarlton Road through the intersection when it struck a silver Chevrolet Silverado truck that then struck a third vehicle, a maroon Honda that was stopped on Tarlton Road in the left hand turn lane to U.S. 23.
Lt. Shad Caplinger, Post Commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Circleville Post said the driver of the dodge was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and was in serious but stable condition. The driver of the Silverado was transported to OhioHealth Berger Hospital.
Caplinger said they would review security camera footage in the area to see if they can glean any additional information.
"We're following up as we speak with some witnesses," Caplinger said.
The crash is still under investigation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has not yet released any of the names of the drivers in the vehicles.
In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and MedFlight, the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, Circleville Fire Department, Pickaway Township Fire Department, and Greene Township Fire Department responded to the scene.
