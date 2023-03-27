A large limb of a tree fell on a car in Circleville Saturday afternoon, crushing the car. Two people were inside the car at the time, a passenger was uninjured but the driver needed extricated and was transported to Grant Medical Center
Before first responders could arrive at the scene, several citizens in the area got out their personal chainsaws and began removing parts of the tree and even assisted first responders after their arrival on scene after a tree limb fell on an occupied car Saturday afternoon.
Jack Mader/For The Herald
CIRCLEVILLE — It was a case of being in exactly the wrong place at exactly the wrong time.
At 1:15 p.m. Saturday, during the severe windstorm, a huge tree limb snapped off and came crashing down on a car traveling south on North Court Street near the intersection of Pleasant Street. The limb struck the front portion of the car’s roof, smashing it down to the doors. The woman driving the Ford sedan was trapped inside; miraculously she survived, although seriously injured. A passenger in the car escaped without injury.
Several people living nearby grabbed chain saws and began cutting the limb apart. Minutes later, Circleville firefighters and EMS personnel arrived and took over the rescue efforts. The bystanders assisted the rescue personnel by using chainsaws and dragging pieces of the limb out of the way as they were cut loose.
A city-owned backhoe was summoned to the scene and was used to lift the main portion of the limb off the car once the other branches were removed. Then, rescuers had to cut the crushed car apart in order to free the woman. Medics were able to talk to the trapped woman during the lengthy extrication effort and she was described as conscious and alert. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.Woman's name has not been released to the media.
It took approximately 45 minutes to free the woman.
Medical helicopters were grounded due to the high winds so the woman was rushed to Grant Hospital in Columbus by a Circleville Fire Department medic unit and was alert and conscious.
North Court Street where the accident occurred was closed for approximately two hours while crews cut the huge limb into manageable pieces and hauled them away.
Assisting Circleville Fire at the scene were the Harrison and Pickaway Township Fire Departments.
This was the second incident involving a falling tree on North Court Street. During the windstorm a few weeks ago a large tree in the front yard of a residence across from Forest Cemetery was blown over and fell onto the front porch of the house, destroying much of the roof and causing other damage.
According to the Pickaway County EMA, there wasn't any other significant wind damage reported in Pickaway County, however, Island and Canal Roads were still flooded as of mid-day Monday.
Much thanks goes to Jack Mader, a former longtime Circleville Herald reporter/photographer, for this story and photographs.
