CIRCLEVILLE — There is just one week for Ohio voters to cast their ballot in the 2020 general election.
Register voters can vote early and in person now through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 2 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They can also submit their mail in ballots via that ballot drop slot located in the rear of the building now until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Matthew Nicklas, Pickaway County Board of Elections Director, said all 26 polling locations will be open on Election Day with COVID-19 signage and PPE available for voters.
“We will be asking all voters to wear masks and we will have them available if they don’t have one,” Nicklas said. “If a voter is unable to wear a mask — we will offer curbside voting where we will bring a ballot to their car. We will ask voters to wear a glove through the voting process to avoid touching the equipment and reduce physical contact. There will be hand sanitizer available at the entrance to every polling location and we will have plexiglass sneeze guards at each signature tablet. We will also be enforcing social distancing, so there may be longer than normal lines on Election Day, but we process voters quickly so the lines will be constantly moving.”
Nicklas said as of Sunday, there were about 36,000 registered voters and about 10,000 votes had already been cast, making up 27.9 percent of registered voters.
“We have had great turnout for early voting, and at this time we still have about 2,000 ballots that we mailed out that have not been returned,” he said. “If voters get those back to us as soon as possible, it will ensure that those votes get received, processed and counted on election night.”
Nicklas said voters can also track their ballots at www.voteohio.gov/track to ensure they’re received and counted.
When it comes to vote reporting, early votes will be among the first numbers posted on election night.
“The Secretary of State will have lots of numbers available on election night at www.voteohio.gov including outstanding absentee and provisional ballots,” Nicklas said.
Nicklas also offered special thanks to outgoing deputy director Melanie Willeford and both front office clerks Debbie Shirey and Cherie Brenot for their work during this election cycle.
“They have been instrumental in organizing and coordinating all the poll worker training and scheduling, processing voters quickly and efficiently as well as ensuring that this election runs smoothly for everyone no matter how they decide to vote,” he said. “Our board members, David Winner, Karen Bensonhaver, Susan Welsh and Fred Mavis have been working almost daily to get ballots mailed out, received back and many other vital functions that allow us to process same day voter requests.”
Nicklas encouraged people to use the Internet to find answers to their questions instead of calling their office.
“We are working diligently to ensure that this election will be safe, fair and secure,” Nicklas said. “Much of the information that voters may want can be found at www.voteoio.gov or on our website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/pickaway/, information such as ‘did my ballot get received?’ or ‘Where do I go to vote?’ or ‘Can I see a sample ballot?’, before calling our office.”