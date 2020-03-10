CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry has outlined and prohibited outdoor open burning. The department has since prescribed fires from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the months of March, April, May, October and November.
The open burn ban by ODNR includes burning of materials such as yard waste, trash and debris even if it is in a proper burn barrel. The department cites Ohio Revised Code 1503.18 for the burn ban and its guidelines.
For ORC 1503.18, it states that no person shall kindle an open burn fire upon public land without written consent of the land owner or to the forest fire warden if within jurisdiction. The ORC code also outlines that people should use precaution when kindling a fire. Locals should be wary if the fire has the potential to escape and create damage to surrounding environments.
The Ohio Administrative Code 3745.19 is enforced by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, according to the division of forestry. Some open burns require prior notification for many types of open burns.
Some material should never be included in open burns in the state. Material that should never be burned includes food waste, dead animals and material containing rubber, grease, asphalt or made from petroleum.
The ODNR division of forestry also outlines other restrictions on its website. Open burn fires must be more than 1,000 feet from any surrounding neighbors inhabited structures. No burning is allowed when air pollution alerts, warnings or emergencies are in effect.
More restrictions include fire and smoke which must not obscure visibility on roadways, railways or airfields. Locals are not allowed to use waste generated off of the premises to be burned. There is also no burning within village and city limits as well as restricted areas.
The ODNR Division of Forestry has outlined the difference between an open burn and a prescribed fire on its website under the burn ban restrictions. An open burn is in reference to debris brush and trash fires. The Ohio EPA has defined open burns as any outdoor fire that does not involve the use of a chimney or stack.
Open burning can become dangerous particularly in the spring and fall seasons. This is because the leaves are on the ground, grass not being green and weather conditions being warm, dry and windy.
A prescribed fire, according to ODNR, refers to fires being intentional under predetermined conditions. In an effort to meet resource management targets, prescribed fires can be used to eradicate undesirable vegetation and reduce hazardous fuel levels.
Prescribed fires, when handled efficiently, can stimulate native vegetation growth. It can also reduce fire hazards by eliminating accumulated dead vegetation.
ODNR stated that prescribed fires may be conducted during this year’s burn ban, however, only with the permission of the Chief of the Division of Forestry. In order to conduct a prescribed fire during burn ban restrictions, an Ohio Certified Prescribed Fire Manager must request a waiver from the ODNR Division of Forestry.