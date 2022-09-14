Opening arguments complete in Wagner IV murder case

WAVERLY — Both the prosecution and defense delivered their opening statements to the jury in the murder trial of George Wagner IV, Monday in the Pike County Common Pleas Court.
Wagner is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges related to the murder and attempted cover-up of eight people in western Pike County in 2016.
Other charges Wagner faces include: conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, tampering with evidence, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and complicity.
Judge Randy Deering first briefed the jury on their duty and how to correctly and honorably perform that duty.
Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa gave the opening for the state. Canepa said she would go through “every essential element of each charge.”
Canepa said that Wagner helped hatch and carry out a plan that resulted in eight calculated murders.
“(The Wagners) murdered eight people that did not deserve to die,” Canepa said. “They did nothing to deserve the death sentence they received. This was not a crime of passion. This was not self-defense.”
Canepa walked the jury through a minute-by-minute account of the late night hours of April 21, 2016 and the early morning April 22, 2016.
Canepa gave a short biography of each victim and where they were located on the night of the murders.
Two pieces of evidence that Canepa emphasized was the presence of shoe prints at the home of Chris Rhoden Sr. that were later discovered to be identical to a pair bought by Wagner’s mother prior to the murders.
The second was a private Facebook conversation between Hanna Rhoden (mother of Jake Wagner’s child) and George Wagner’s child’s grandmother. The two were discussing custody battles that each of them had with the Wagner family. Hanna Rhoden texted during the conversation, “I’ll never sign (custody) papers. They’ll have to kill me first.”
Canepa took the jury through the testimony of Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner who will both be witnesses later in the trial. Canepa said Jake and Angela’s testimony was consistent with the evidence the state had procured.
At no point did Canepa accuse George Wagner of pulling the trigger in any of the killings.
The defense attorney Richard Nash, made his client to be a victim and guilty by association, starting with his birth.
Nash said that Wagner, like us all, do not get to choose our parents. Nash also said that an investigator that interviewed Wagner in Montana when the family returned from a hiatus in Alaska told Wagner, “If I don’t hear who did it, you’re all going down for conspiracy.”
Nash said he wanted the jury to focus on five things. What Jake Wagner said or says, credibility of Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner, incentives given by the prosecution to Jake Wagner and Angela Wagner, motive and how George Wagner was different from his family.
Nash went through how Jake Wagner did not implicate his brother in any part of the planning or executing the murders. How Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner are not high character individuals and went as far to label them as “con-artists and liars” and said these are to the two star witnesses for the prosecution.
Nash then made sure to make it clear that in return for her testimony Angela Wagner will receive a 30-year sentence and for Jake Wagner’s testimony, no member of the family convicted in a trial with be given the death penalty.
The next issue was motive.
“Everybody (in the Wagner family) had a motive in this case except for George.” Nash said.
The case is expected to take between five and eight weeks to complete.