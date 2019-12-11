CIRCLEVILLE — Our community and state remain in crisis. Many are living on the frontline in a nationwide fight against opioids and drug overdoses. The statistics are staggering, our state remains the second highest in the nation for drug overdoses. For too many, our family members and neighbors are stuck in the death grip of drugs.
There are no easy solutions to this epidemic but knowing what is being done to combat it may be the start to answering questions for those looking for help. FOX 28 News invites Central Ohio to watch The Core, this Wednesday Dec. 11th, at 10:30 p.m. Viewer discretion is advised, as this investigative documentary, six months in the making, delivers a powerful and in-depth look at the toll the opioid crisis is taking right here at home.
“We talk about the opioid crisis in our newscasts all the time, but this show will provide a totally different view of what is taking place in our neighborhoods”, commented Jamie Justice, News Director, ABC 6 and FOX 28. “People will see the reality of what addicts, law enforcement, and drug recovery programs face every day, and will discover how Ohio is really at the core of this drug epidemic.”
Thanks to the exclusive access FOX 28 News received from the Franklin county Sherriff’s office, Central Ohio viewers will get an eye-opening look at the drug problem affecting our communities.