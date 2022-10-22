CIRCLEVILLE — Nonprofits and civic organizations count on the Circleville Pumpkin Show as a way to fund much of the activities they do for their communities.
While Jenny Rainey-Agresti has volunteered at the Pumpkin Show for several years, this was her first year serving pumpkin chili at the Circleville Sunrise Rotary Club booth.
They have had a booth set up since 1990.
She said she volunteers at the Pumpkin Show because she enjoys meeting new people and seeing everyone.
While the Sunrise Rotary Club serves hot chili, the Noon Rotary Club keeps things cool with its signature pumpkin ice cream and root beer, pumpkin ice cream floats.
The noon club has been serving up sweet treats at the show for at least 35 years, according to member Bob Sneed.
The funds from their booth help fund scholarships for high school seniors who don't go to a traditional four-year program.
"It's good for the kids," he said.
While they didn't know the exact amount of people they served, they noted that they had cut about 18 pumpkin pies in a four-hour time period Thursday afternoon.
School-related groups also get in on the fundraising. Logan Elm and Circleville high schools' athletic booster group each have a booth.
The Circleville Band Boosters are serving pumpkin burgers.
The burger, which is more like a Sloppy Joe, can also be bought by the container. The recipe — which contains spices, pumpkin and beef — has been used for over 80 years.
It was originally sold at the Teen Canteen in Memorial Hall.
According to information from the boosters, the school's DECA sold burgers with the recipe starting in 1968. The band boosters obtained the recipe and rights to sell the Pumpkin Show favorite in 2015.
Some of the organizations have been involved in the Pumpkin Show for over 50 years.
About 30 members of the Circleville Junior Women's Club will serve up pumpkin pie, pumpkin coffee, cupcakes and more during the show, said President Michelle Klinebriel on Thursday. Their booth, along with several other local organization, is near the intersection of Court and Main streets.
The local organization was founded in 1948 and started working at the Pumpkin Show a few years later, she said.
Their pumpkin pie is made by a baker based in Canal Winchester, while the cupcakes are the club's own recipe that has been passed down through the generations.
"Last year we sold over 1,000 pies and over 800 cupcakes," Klinebriel said.
The club focuses on working with veterans and children. The Show is the group's only fundraiser and that's part of why she participates.
"It's rewarding just knowing that this is our only fundraiser all year and it helps us supply scholarship," she said. "We also help the USO, Ronald McDonald House. We do a lot for the local Haven House."
Tips at their booth go directly to the local effort for Wreaths Across America, which puts wreaths on veterans' graves during December.
Around the corner, Tim Daniel served up pumpkin pancakes and sausage as lieutenant governor of Ohio Kiwanis Club, District 10S, while members of the local high school Key Clubs took orders.
Circleville Kiwanis Club has been working the show for about 77 years. They've been at the same spot for over 50 years.
While their pumpkin pancakes are popular, their fried bologna sandwich is also a top seller.
"They're pretty neck and neck," Daniel said.
He has been working at the Pumpkin Show for about 12 years.
"It's a lot of fun," Daniel said. "We meet new people every year and all our processes goes to community projects in the county. Those are all aimed at children."