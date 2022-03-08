SOUTHERN POINT — An Orient man has been arrested following an alleged burglary in Southern Point Monday morning.
According to Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, at approximately 11:04 a.m. Monday, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man who entered a home through a window on Boucher Drive.
About four minutes later, Deputy Tiana Bloxam arrived on scene and checked the property. While Deputy Bloxam was doing so, a witness observed someone exit the building through a window and alerted Bloxam.
Bloxam then chased the person on foot to the area of Strawser Street before Bloxam took the person into custody without further incident.
The man was later identified as John Johnson, 20, of Orient. Johnson was transported to the Pickaway County Jail where is being held in lieu of bond depending his initial appearance in Circleville Municipal Court.
“I would like to thank the Commercial Point Police Department, Circleville Municipal Court Probation Department and the citizen caller and witnesses who assisted during the event,” Hafey said.
Hafey said the investigation into the case is still ongoing.