DARBYVILLE — An Orient man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Pickaway County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:28 a.m., troopers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on London Road, north of state Route 316. Upon arrival, the troopers found a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country in a field that had traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, a tree and a fence.
The vehicle's drive, Ronald Williams, 58, of Orient, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Williams was then transported to Mount Carmel Grove City by Harrison Township EMS where he was later pronounced dead.
In addition to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Harrison Township Fire and EMS, as well as the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, responded to the scene of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who believe that alcohol is suspected as a contributing circumstance in the crash.