COMMERCIAL POINT — One Orient man has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 2:53 p.m. a motorcycle was traveling east on Keplar Ford Road when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred near Mattville Road.
Gregory Lee Battle, 52, of Orient, was transported from the scene to Mount Carmel Grove City where he was later pronounced dead.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
This is the fifth Pickaway County fatal crash in 2021. There were 10 in 2020 and 13 in 2019.