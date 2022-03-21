COLUMBUS — Following what could have been a potentially deadly accident, one Orient teenager is using the experience to bring awareness about burns to Ohio.
When Hunter Young, 17, is not in school, he spends his time on the racetrack as a sprint car driver.
Last year, he was involved in a race accident in Jackson County during which a mechanical failure resulted in a piece of his car coming loose that then struck the fuel pump and leaked the ethanol fuel. Because the fuel burned clear, nobody knew he was on fire until it was too late.
“I was four laps in…I knew I was getting wet, but not from that,” he said.
“It caught fire and started getting hot. Nobody knew until my upholstery caught fire.”
Medics got to him and eventually got the fire out, but not before he suffered severe burns that required hospitalization at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.
“He was taken bye MedFlight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he ended up staying for over a month,” Hunter’s mom, Tiffany, said.
“He had countless surgeries, two rounds of skin grafts, months of inpatient and outpatient therapy, and is still undergoing surgeries to this day.”
These days, Young is back doing normal teenager things, like being a junior at Eastland Career Center in the engineering program, but is also stepping up for others.
In November, he started the first-annual #HunterStrong Toy Drive and raised 205 toys for kids in the hospital, something he wanted to do after being in the hospital.
“Walking around the hospital, you saw a lot of kids who didn’t have anything and their parents weren’t there,” Young said.
“It was something I could do to give back. Some people don’t have what I do and I have the resources to give away.”
Now Young has turned into an activist. Just last week, he spoke to the Ohio State Senate about his experience in an effort to pass Ohio Burn Awareness Week Legislation that is going through committee. He testified before the Ohio State Senate. The bill would designate the first full week in February as Ohio Burn Awareness Week.
“It was a pretty cool experience,” he said.
“I didn’t know what to expect because I don’t know anyone who’s done it before and they didn’t tell me much about what to expect ahead of time.”
Young got his start with the bill as part of a government class assignment.
“In government class, we had to write a bill to an elected official and I wrote to Bob Peterson in the 17th district,” he said.
“It was something everyone in the class did, but I made it the farthest with hoping to get the bill passed.
“I was not expecting anything to come out of it; it was just a school project that turned into something bigger.”
Young said he wants to raise awareness of the issue because he knows that not everyone has the resources he has access to.
“I hope that they know that this is preventable and for some people, it’s hard on them to find resources on it to go get help,” he said.
“It was easier on me because I went to Nationwide and they had a whole unit for burn victims who had a team with counselors to help you get through it. I want something for people to help them go get the help they need. It definitely takes a toll.”
Recently, Young got back in the car for the first time since his accident. He said he was nervous, but didn’t let anyone know. He was on the track last week ahead of a scheduled race on March 20, but mechanical issues kept him from competing. His next scheduled race is April 2, again at Atomic Speedway in Waverly.
“It was a little nerve racking,” he said of his practice earlier this month.
“With racing though, once you get strapped in, your mind locks in. Once you’ve been doing it your whole life, it’s natural. I was nervous all week, but I didn’t let anyone know.”
As far as the legislation goes, it’s currently in committee and received sponsor testimony on March 2 from Senator Bob Peterson.
“[Young] inspired the creation of this bill to remember the trauma suffered by burn victims and their loved ones, while showing our support for them,” Peterson wrote.
“He and other burn victims are examples of the amazing strength of the human spirit and our ability to overcome extremely difficult circumstances.”
Young said legislators told him that they want to get it passed by the end of the year.
“They told me hopefully by the fall, it’ll be in the [Ohio House of Representatives],” he said.
“They told me they want to make sure it’s passed by the end of the year for next year.”