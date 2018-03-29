CIRCLEVILLE— A Circleville man has been charged with operating his vehicle while under the influence (OVI) for the sixth time, something the Ohio State Highway Patrol is working hard to curb.
Perry A. Oberley was arrested Monday and charged with OVI by the OSHP. According to court records and the Highway Patrol, Oberley has five previous OVI arrests. Oberley appeared in court Tuesday and is scheduled for his preliminary hearing on April 10 at 10:45 a.m. His license is currently suspended, according to court records.
Lt. Steven Herron, Post Commander of the Circleville Post on U.S. Route 23, said his troopers take impaired driving seriously and he noted that they rank second in the state of Ohio for felony arrests.
“We deal with repeat OVI offenders quite often to be honest with you,” Herron said. “We take protocols as far as incarcerating them per Ohio Law if they’re on their second offense or more in a 10-year period. Their vehicle is seized and immobilized. Three or more offenses, then the Highway Patrol can seek forfeiture of the vehicle. Obviously, we look at the liability of factors, and if it meets our requirements. It’s up to the court to make the penalties.”
Herron said his troopers have been very aggressive in stopping suspected impaired drivers and the effort has paid off.
“We’ve seen an increase in arrests for 2018 already,” he said. “We’ve made more to this point in 2018 than we did in 2017. The troopers at the Circleville Post are leading the state compared to other Highway Patrol Posts in OVI arrests. We’ve seen a big increase in drugged driving here.”
Herron said troopers patrol roadways throughout Pickaway County.
“We’re not only working in the city of Circleville but in other communities in Pickaway County,” he said. “We have troopers passing through who may be headed to patrol the eastern part of the county and they might find a violation driving through the city.”
Oberley was pulled over for his sixth OVI around 3:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, when school buses were making their way through the streets of Circleville.
Herron said troopers make it a priority to keep kids safe when they’re going to and coming home from school by actively looking for clues and factors to warrant traffic stops.
He emphasized that troopers are not just randomly pulling people over to issue a ticket.
“The stops we’re making in Circleville are not petty offenses; some of our traffic stops are significant stops that affect the community and our crash picture and other things as a whole in a positive way,” he said. “A significant amount of impaired driving arrests are coming from the City of Circleville. We’re making a lot of those arrests during the day and in the afternoon.”