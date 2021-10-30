CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County OSU Extension Office is offering a challenge this holiday season to help keep people in the right mindset.
Michelle Treber, extension educator, said their six-week email wellness challenge is aimed to help people “play your way through the holidays,” which is also the name of this year’s winter challenge.
“The email challenge connects participants with tips, research and resources to help you navigate life so you can spend time doing things that are truly important to you,” Treber said.
During the week of Nov. 8, all registered participants will receive a pre-challenge message. Participants will then receive twice-weekly emails from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20.
Participants will have access to optional resources available, including the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy, Live Well Blog and Facebook pages, a free four-part wellness webinar series and a fun bingo card. Pre- and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.
“’Play Your Way Through the Holidays’ will challenge you to make play a part of your holiday season through traditions, gratitude, food, communication, activity and laughter,” Treber said.
The program is being offered for free and is sponsored by the Ohio State University Extension Office. To sign up, visit go.osu.edu/lhlwpickaway. A short questionnaire will precede the registration. The deadline to sign up is Nov. 5.
For additional information, Treber can be reached at treber.1@osu.edu.