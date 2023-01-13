OSU Extension Offering Internet Tips, Book Club And Brain Workout Programs

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County OSU Extension Office has several workshops and events in the coming weeks through the end of February.
First up starting next week the OSU Extension Office is offering a program they’re calling Wits Workout.
“Research has shown that intellectual challenge and social connectedness are two of several factors that can contribute to brain health throughout the lifespan,” Jessica Lowe, extension educator for the Pickaway County OSU extension office said. “In Wits Workout, we will complete several pen-and-paper activities as mind exercises and conversation is encouraged throughout the program. Each session will consist of a warm-up, stretch, two workouts, and cool down for your brain. Wits Workout is a perfect program for individuals who love to do word puzzles and logic games or those who would like to get into the habit this year.”
Classes will be held on January 17, 24, and 31 at at the Pickaway County Main Library inside the Koch Meeting Room from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
To register for a spot, visit www.go.osu.edu/witsworkout or call 740-474-7534.
In addition to that program on Jan. 24 at the Pickaway Senior Center, Lowe is offering a seminar on internet safety tips and online grocery ordering from 1 to 2 p.m. No registration is required for this course.
“I’ve had questions about how to order groceries through Click List or Walmart pickup and we want to teach people about being safe with purchasing things online,” Lowe said.
The OSU extension office is offering Rent Smart starting Feb. 1, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on March 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office.
The program is designed to teach people to plan for and how to meet monthly expenses, providing tips for finding and maintaining affordable housing, how to complete applications and why landlords screen applicants, strategies for positive relations with landlords and neighbors and the responsibilities and rights of landlords and tenants.
“For people who are trying to rent for the first time they’ll find this helpful,” Lowe said. “It also helps people with poor rental history or credit. We’ll go through each class and we’ll share what to look for and whose responsible for what when you’re renting. Each class will be a different topic about the whole renting process.”
Pre registration for Rent Smart is required at www.go.osu.edu/rentsmartpickaway. Registration is required by Jan. 25.
Lastly, the extension office is also doing a remote book club and will be discussing The Kitchen Front by Jennifer Ryan. The event is Thursday Feb. 9, Feb. 23, March 9 and Tuesday March 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. The free service is going to be conducted through Zoom. To register visit go.osu.edu/fcsbook club.
“Everyone should have their book by Feb.9 which is our first meeting,” Lowe said. “That meeting is an introductory welcome to the club meeting. We’ll be talking about the book at the other meetings. We want to make this an educational experience as well. The zoom meetings are every other week and we’ll be sending out blog articles and activities. There are recipes in this book. It’ll be a weekly thing but we won’t meet weekly.”
Anyone wanting additional information or with questions can reach the Pickaway County OSU Extension Office at 740-474-7534.