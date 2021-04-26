CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County OSU Extension Office is hosting a program to help people improve their memory.
Michele Treber, OSU Extension Educator, said that about 80 percent of older adults complain about memory problems, but only 15 percent report them to a health professional.
“People of all ages complain about forgetting, but older people tend to worry more about forgetting and memory loss,” she said. “Regardless of age, memory losses are increased by factors such as inattention, anxiety or depression. Living alone, stress, illness, adapting to the loss of relationships and the negative stereotypes of society all may affect the older person and their memory.”
As a result, Treber said the program, Master of Memory, is being offered every Wednesday in May from 10 a.m. to 10:30. The four sessions will be offered online and include information on memory strategies, nutrition, medications, medical conditions and exercise for the body and mind.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to learn about memory issues and get strategies and tips that can help improve their memory,” she said. “The session I’m going to teach, we’re going to talk about medications and how important that is to communicate with your healthcare provider. We’ll dig into how medications can affect our lives.”
Sessions are free, but registration is required at https://go.osu.edu/masterofmemory. Sessions are May 5, May 12, May 19 and May 26.
“People can attend one of the sessions or all of them, as they’ll build on each other,” Treber said.
If you have questions, you may contact your local OSU Extension office at 740-474-7534 or by emailing Michelle Treber at treber.1@osu.edu.