CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension is hosting a "lunch and learn" later this month for people with diabetes in an effort to help them live healthier lifestyles.
The hour-long virtual seminar is being held on Feb. 25 starting at noon. Diabetes is the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States and one in five adults are unaware that they have it.
“While it’s called 'Take Charge of Your Diabetes,' it’s really geared toward anyone who wants healthy lifestyle information,” Michelle Treber, extension educator at Pickaway County’s OSU Extension Office.
Treber said the idea with this program, like the others they’ve done in the past, is to promote healthy living and lifestyles in Pickaway County.
“We bring researched-based information from Ohio State,” she said. “That’s our charge to bring that into the community and share that with the community.”
The group will discuss health and wellness tips for people with or without diabetes.
“We’re going to talk briefly about the two types of diabetes and the signs of diabetes,” she said. “We’re going to focus on self care behaviors that people can do, like healthy eating, being active and monitoring your diabetes if you’ve been diagnosed. We’re not doctors, but we’re able to share self-care behaviors and strategies for a healthier lifestyle.”
Treber said they’ll also talk about physical activity and share recipes.
“One of the things we’ll talk about is physical activity, ways to increase it and we’re hoping to encourage people to set some goals and have a roadmap for moving more,” she said. “We’ll share some recipes for people to try at home. I’m going to prepare the food and take pictures. Orange almond salad is a very tasty recipe.”
Treber said her sister was diagnosed with Type-1 Diabetes at age 4, so this is personal to her.
“I’ve seen how it’s impacted her life and some of the complications she’s had,” she said.
To register for the program, visit https://go.osu.edu/tcdfeb21 or contact Treber at 740-474-7534 or treber.1@osu.edu.
“We’ll provide a link and all they have to do is click on it and learn,” Treber said.