CIRCLEVILLE— As fall weather takes a turn for the cold, the Pickaway County OSU Extension Office is offering online seminars to help preserve those harvested fruits and vegetables gathered from summer gardens.
The OSU Extension Office is offering a Fall Food Preservation Virtual Series free to the public demonstrating how to can and preserve produce.
“Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences teach the basics of home canning and preservation through a virtual series called Food Preservation Office Hours,” Michelle Treber, extension educator, said. “These online classes emphasize the science behind preservation so that everyone who preserves fruits, vegetables, and meats understands why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high-quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.”
Classes are live Tuesday afternoons from 4 to 5 p.m. now through Nov. 10. Topics include preserving apples, canning soup, canning meat, poultry and game, making jerky, and sauerkraut. To sign up visit go.osu.edu/fall2020foodpreservationseries to register for the program. If you miss a live episode, broadcast recordings will be available through the same portal.
Treber said a lot of older canning practices don’t meet modern health and safety standards so the seminars would be good for both newcomers and experience canners alike.
“We’ve learned things about proper food preservation and different techniques that aren’t considered safe anymore,” she said. “I think it’s important to hear from educators that specialize in this area and research based information from food safety experts. It’s really important for people to safely preserve foods and not just look on the internet but go to credible sources for that information.”
Treber said the Nov. 10 event on making sauerkraut will be popular.
“Fermenting has a lot of interest recently and I think that will be an important seminar,” he said. “A lot of people have had gardens this summer and they’re interested in canning meat too.
Treber said they’ve had similar programs on other subjects that were well received so they thought they’d do this series.
“We’ve done in person seminars in the past but we decided with the virtual environment that it would be easier to do it this way,” she said. “We’ll have educators from all over the state of Ohio working on these topics.”
Treber said the live element would be good for people to ask questions in the chat.
“We get a lot of questions and people will be able to ask those live in the chat when the seminar is going on,” she said. “We get a lot of questions about certain topics so we gather those and put them on our Facebook page.”
For any additional questions about the program or how to sign up contact Treber at treber.1@osu.edu.