CIRCLEVILLE — In an attempt to get more families together at the dinner table, the OSU extension office is offering a family meal program to promote families gathering around the dinner table.
Michelle Treber, extension educator, said family mealtime is important for children’s health and can help save money.
“Family meal time is so important in terms of communicating and strengthening families,” Treber told The Circleville Herald. “We’re looking at how we can get families to put down technology, cell phones and tablets, and sit there enjoying a meal and talking. Studies show eating together can help kids in school. It can be fun and we’ll present conversation games for parents to help. It’s a great way to build family relationships.”
The event is being held at 5:30 p.m. in the Pickaway County Library on Monday, Dec. 9. In addition to giving parents tips, Treber said she’d be preparing food as part of the demonstration and giving meal kits to the first 25 people that register and show up.
“The meal kits are a little tote where the family can put their cell phones and they’ll have a kitchen tool, some recipes and I’ll have some conversation napkins,” she added. “You can use the napkin as a napkin but it also has a question to get the conversation started, like for kids if they could be any animal in the world for a day what would they be and why? They’re not real expensive but it’s a neat way to get people talking and remind them to put away their cell phones.”
Treber said she’s offered similar kits in the past, working with Head Start to provide a similar program.
“Dec. 3 is family dine-in day and this month we as family and consumer science educators encourage families to eat together,” she commented. “This is an offshoot of that.”
Treber said research shows that children whose families have regular family meals tend to have higher self-esteem, a greater sense of resilience, performed better in school and have a lower risk for substance abuse.
“Along with the many other benefits cooking at home regularly can help you save substantially,” she said. “One study found that it is nearly five times more expensive to order delivery than it is to cook at home.”
Treber is asking people who want to participate to sign up so she knows how much food to prepare.
“We’ve only had a couple of people sign up and I would love to have 10 or 20,” she concluded.
To register contact Treber by calling the extension office at 740-474-7534 or by email at treber.1@osu.edu.