CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County OSU Extension Office is hosting a wellness challenge starting Feb. 1 to promote and improve heart health in Pickaway County.
The “Strong @ Heart Challenge” works similarly to their other virtual programming the extension office has hosted this year. Those who sign up will receive bi-weekly emails from Feb. 1 to March 15, which include tips, research information and resources to improving heart health.
“Heart disease is the number one cause of death for people in the United States,” Michelle Treber, extension educator, said. “This fact does not come without hope. There are many things we can do each day to improve heart health. Educators with Ohio State University Extension are ready to help. Join us for this challenge to learn how to limit stress, increase activity and eat for a healthy heart.”
To sign up for the service, do so at online at https://go.osu.edu/LHLWPickaway. The deadline to sign up for the free programming is Jan. 29.
“Participants will have access to a tracking log and other resources available on our 'Live Healthy, Live Well' blog and Facebook page,” Treber said. “At the end of January, all participants will receive a welcome email.”
Treber said each week, the emails will focus on a physical activity and then they’ll get one on the “softer side” of heart health, such as positivity, gratefulness or laughter as examples.
“In week one, one of the messages will be about eating red and different color of vegetables,” Treber said. “Each week, they’ll get that action step and activity. We always encourage movement, sleep and the other heart healthy habits.”
Treber said once the program is over, the emails stop and they don’t pressure anyone to do anything, it’s all volunteer and self reported.
“It’s low key and friendly, but we’re bringing a lot of research-based information from Ohio State to the community,” she said. “They can open the email, read it and see how it fits into where they are in life. I try to look at it as nudging people toward healthier lifestyles. If you can do one little thing to improve your health, now it can be really beneficial and add up over time.”
February is American Heart Month and as such, Treber said they moved up the spring programming to align with it.
“We typically don’t do the spring challenge until five weeks later, but we decided that heart health is important because it’s still the leading killer,” she said.
For more information, contact Michelle Treber, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at treber.1@osu.edu or 740-474-7534.