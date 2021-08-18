CIRCLEVILLE — This year’s Pumpkin Show will have a little more scarlet and gray.
The Ohio State University Marching Band will be closing the Thursday night parade that begins at 8 p.m. on Oct. 21, the Pumpkin Show announced Wednesday morning.
Gary and Connie Sharpe, owners of Healthcare Logistics, based in Circleville area, are sponsoring the band’s appearance. The Sharpes previously sponsored the band’s Pumpkin Show appearances in 2014 and 2010.
“Connie and I are both graduates of The Ohio State University,” Gary said, “We are fortunate to bring back ‘The Best Damn Band in the Land’ to the Circleville Pumpkin Show so that many people can experience a live performance by the OSU Marching Band.”
Health Care Logistics, founded in 1978 in the Sharpe family garage, now includes five business and manufacturing offices in Central Ohio, 350+ employees and serves customers around the globe.
Barry Keller, vice president of the Circleville Pumpkin Show, shared his excitement for the band to return.
“With the Pumpkin Show coming back this year, we’re excited to have them come back to the Thursday night parade,” Keller said. “Their performances generate a lot of excitement for the show and we’re so happy the Sharpe family is going to sponsor them again.”
It’s estimated that the bands two previous visits to the Pumpkin Show, in 2014 and 2010, had more than 100,000 people present for the parade. The band is so loud, they could be heard beyond downtown and several blocks away.
“Both of those nights, the weather was ideal and we had maybe the largest crowds ever for a single day at the Pumpkin Show,” Keller said. “Everyone is going to be excited they’re coming back. It’s something I’ve been working on for months. It takes a lot of effort to coordinate their visit. We’re thankful the Sharpes are able to help coordinate their visit.”