CIRCLEVILLE— The Ohio State University Extension Office, Pickaway County, is offering a challenge to residents to make sure they’re looking after their health.
Michelle Treber, extension educator, said they’re starting their email Wellness Challenge, an award-winning program they do twice a year. The theme this time around is “It’s All About Time.”
“It’s All About Time will challenge you to use your mealtime wisely, reduce your screen time, get in a little quality time and even some me time,” Treber mentioned.
“The email challenge connects participants with six weeks of tips, research and resources to help navigate your life so that you can spend time on the things that are truly important to you,” she added.
The program starts April 6 and runs through May 18 and is open to any adult with an email address that wants to learn tips related to managing their time.
“Participants will have access to a tracking log and optional resources available on the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy, Live Well blog and Facebook pages,” Treber stated. “Pre and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.”
Treber said the six-week program will send two emails to participants who sign up, one on Monday and one later in the week, usually on Wednesday or Thursday.
“The messages have been written and reviewed by OSU professionals,” she explained “We have a calendar log for people if they want to record their activities. Some people love to do that. It helps them stay focused on moving more and balancing their time, which should be helpful during this time when our typical routines are altered.”
According to Treber, this program was decided upon ahead of social distancing, stay-at-home and quarantine orders.
“[The emails] don’t have a COVID focus,” Treber mentioned. “We thought about it and made the decision that we wanted to focus on healthy behaviors people can do during this time of social distancing.
“We’ve been doing this type of challenge for over 10 years and our team has won several national awards for our work,” Treber added.
Treber stated that OSU Extension won’t spam people with emails and they’re free to opt out anytime.
“Everyone is blind copied and nobody else has access to your email address,” she noted. “People can unsubscribe anytime by replying to the email with the word 'unsubscribe', and they’ll be removed from the list. We do this twice a year so in the fall, I’ll send an email invitation to past participants with a link to participate again.”
To sign up for the free program, visit go.osu.edu/pickawaysp20. For more information, Treber can be contacted at treber.1@osu.edu or by phone at 740-474-7534.