Our View: Federalist Papers and the charter debate

Circleville Herald has begun receiving letters to the editor about the town’s proposed charter.
A charter is a legal document that can be compared to a constitution. It specifies a form of government for the city and is drafted by local citizens with the idea to strengthen the democratic process and create a more efficient government.
Following the passing of the legislation, city voters will have a special election on Aug. 2 where voters have a “yes” or “no” vote to approve the full 17-page, multi-section, charter document.
In the spirit of the Federalist Papers, Circleville Herald strongly encourages folks to debate the issue regarding the city’s charter, perhaps write letters to the editor the same way Alexander Hamilton and other Founding Fathers did to promote the ratification of the US Constitution. The words in these essays echo an eternity.
Email letters/essays to our editor Miles Layton at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
Our 350-word limit is not absolute, but a good guideline. When writing a letter, please do NOT write a book, but make your point clear and concise. Remember, President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address was only 272 words whereas orator Edward Everett, whose name is almost lost to history though he spoke before Lincoln, talked for 2 hours.
While folks these days tend to comment on Facebook, maybe it’s better to send a letter to the editor because, to bend a phrase from Lincoln’s remarks at Gettysburg, social media will little note, nor long remember, what is said…
Circleville Herald will not be publishing letters at least a week or so out before Aug. 2 – the same policy as when prohibiting political letters endorsing or condemning candidates during days prior to an election.
Unlike the New York Times or many other mainstream media outlets who just won’t shut up when interjecting their opinions about matters great and small, Circleville Herald is not going to endorse – pro or con – the charter.
Instead, we have faith that our readers can make up their minds for themselves on great questions of the day.
Thus, we encourage you to write letters discussing these opinions not only to share your point of view, but also to preserve these values for history since a charter is a very important document that shapes the future.
We leave you with this quote from the Federalist Papers:
“The instability, injustice, and confusion introduced into the public councils, have, in truth, been the mortal diseases under which popular governments have everywhere perished; as they continue to be the favorite and fruitful topics from which the adversaries to liberty derive their most specious declamations.” – James Madison