CIRCLEVILLE — A suspected drug related two-car crash south of Circleville sent two people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Tuesday night.
According to the Ohio State High Highway Patrol a the crash occurred around 8 p.m. A 2016 Jeep Wrangler was stopped at the light on U.S. 23 at the intersection of Circle Lane, near Arby’s restaurant. After the light changed the driver of the vehicle proceeded into the intersection when it was struck in a rear by a 2009 Hyundai Sonata driven by Amy Jo Turner, 45, of Piketon.
The driver and the passenger of the Sonata were transported to Berger Hospital for evaluation. Sargent Roger Cooper of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, who was on scene of the crash said the injuries were non-life threatening.
Cooper said Turner has been charged with two felony counts, operating a motor vehicle while impaired and carrying a concealed firearm without a permit.
“[The crash] is being investigated as a drug related OVI and at-fault crash,” Cooper said. “There will be felony charges for that and the handgun in the vehicle.”