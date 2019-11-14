CIRCLEVILLE — In an effort to meet the needs of Pickaway County and its communities with their development needs, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) has hired a former liaison for the Ohio Lieutenant Governor to boost business recruiting and retention.
Ryan Scribner, Economic Development Director for P3, announced that David Glass has been hired as development specialist for the organization. Scribner said land acquisition and facility development is at a historic pace.
“David comes to us with the advantage and perspective of having worked with government officials, communities and business leaders on many important issues, including agribusiness and economic development,” Scribner said.
Glass said he feels his experience that shows what he can bring to the table for Pickaway County and its communities.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to work for P3 and learn from Scribner and work with the businesses and stakeholders from Pickaway County,” Glass told The Circleville Herald. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity for collaboration and growth and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
Glass previously led outreach efforts for Lt. Governor Jon Husted and previously held a similar position with U.S. Senator Rob Portman. Glass has a degree in agribusiness an applied economics from The Ohio State University.
“The real experience I think relates to working with Husted who has an economic development background himself,” Glass said. “I got to be involved in workforce across the state. I got to see how different counties and communities operate and I got to work on the front lines to see what works and what doesn’t.”
Scribner said Pickaway County is in an ideal position to capitalize on the strength of the area’s agriculture sector for future growth and Glass will have an important role in that initiative.
“David has the background and a unique understanding of how economic development can play out in a county with a strong agriculture identity,” he added.
Pickaway County Commissioner Jay Wippel said the hiring of Glass adds another dimension to P3’s ability to identify economic partnerships for the agriculture community.
“Agriculture is our county’s largest industry and David’s training and experience in agribusiness gives P3 the advantage of pursuing these strategic collaborations,” Wippel said.
Don McIlroy, Circleville Mayor, said economic development activities in and around Circleville have increased substantially in the past few years.
“David will certainly be an asset,” McIlroy said. “I will go as far to say we will have one of the best economic development teams in the state when it comes to Ryan’s and David’s combined knowledge base.”
Glass lives in Ross County with his wife, Audrey and two children and is also a trustee on the Ross County Farm Bureau.