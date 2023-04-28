CIRCLEVILLE — When it comes to the future growth of Pickaway County one man has been at the center of it all for the last nine years.
Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) economic development director, spoke at the annual chamber this week about where Pickaway County has been, where it is and where it can go.
Scribner reflected on the “down” times when he started working for Pickaway County on the back of a major loss in employment following General Electric layoffs and the RCA plant and Smurfit-Stone closings, all before the Great Recession hit and things got so much worse.
“We were already in the great recession when the Great Recession hit and it knocked us a notch or two lower,” Scribner said. “Troubling demographics, high unemployment, increasing poverty and at one point almost one in five people in Pickaway County were on some sort of public assistance...there were no shortage of reasons and excuses of why we can’t but thankfully that’s not how we chose to address the problems of that day.”
Scribner acknowledged that economic development means different things to different people.
“Especially in a community where we have widely differing opinions on what good growth and progress really is,” he said. “To me economic development is really simple and it’s about realizing potential. It’s about realizing what our community can be and helping to realize that vision.”
Scribner spoke about what made Pickaway County special, including it’s location being a days truck drive from 60 percent of the United States Population, natural resources such as the Teays Aquifer and level flat ground, infrastructure with the intermodel campus, major highways and rail infrastructure as well as electric lines and gas lines running through the county.
“Within a 45 minute drive time there are over 1 million people in the workforce and for an employer it’s a great value to have access to all that,” he said. “There’s 100,000 college students in post secondary options within 45 minutes now that’s a fresh crop of talent ready to come into the workforce year after year after year in Central Ohio.”
Scribner also spoke about the idea of “not in my backyard” or Nimby as he called it. He spoke about how growth was the way that anything that was missing from the community, the things people called for like a movie theater or a steakhouse would only come with growth.
“Having more people around might be a good thing,” Scribner said. “That’s the answer to, fill in the blank, for anything we don’t have right now. The answer is not let’s go give a fancy sales pitch, put together a program and window dress something as far as retail, service and hospitality. The answer is we growth the market. If we grow the market then capitalism will serve it.”
Scribner concluded by sharing that it’s up to the community to make it happen.
“We are not perfect but we are blessed by every measure,” Scribner said “Let’s not forget that to whom much is given much is expected. It’s our responsibility to make the most of what we have and make the most of what our community can be. The chamber of commerce is not the board it’s everyone and starts with organizations like P3 and the community foundation. It starts in council chambers and our government offices and you in your place of business and I believe it starts with the question of ‘why not.’”