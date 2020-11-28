CIRCLEVILLE — Development in Pickaway County is still happening and Pickaway County is outpacing the 11 other counties in the Central Ohio region on unemployment.
Ryan Scribner, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) economic development director, said by all the ways they measure how they’re doing at P3 they are as busy as ever.
“It’s my job to be the glass half full guy and it’s not hard to do that despite the dark cloud that COVID has cast,” he said. “I’m still bullish, optimistic and excited about Pickaway County and the trajectory that we’re on.”
Scribner shared one of the reasons for that excitement is the recent diversity in industries in Pickaway County, it wasn’t that long ago that there was not a lot in Pickaway County in the logistics sector, which is booming because of people ordering more online.
“It’s an entirely new sector to our local economy that did not exist that many years ago,” he said. “While we were at home locking down and slowing down that industry accelerated. You don’t want to be too heavily weighted in one sector, just like an investment portfolio you want to be diversified and that’s what we’ve done.”
With that growth and the change in the market due to the pandemic and related lockdowns logistics employers are looking to grow to meet the demand.
“It’s not all that we are or want to be but we want to take advantage of it,” Scribner said. “We want to faster growth and reap those benefits.”
As an example, Pickaway County currently has a lower unemployment claims and a lower unemployment rate than the rest of the 11 county central Ohio region.
“One thing we’ve been very intentional about in 2020 is making sure that we double down on our effort to support existing industry,” he said. “There are seven different retention and expansion projects in development right now ranging from $25,000 project to a $250 million project. Some of these things happen quickly and some take time to develop but the point is companies are investing and bringing in jobs. They have a multiplier effect and for every manufacturing job there are jobs created in the retail, hospitality and food service industry.”
Scribner said those investments, like with both DuPont and Sofidel have seen the workforce increase. DuPont just had a hiring event at Ohio Christian University and Sofidel is adding three new converting lines.
“A year ago [Sofidel] had a little over 300 employees and they’ll be approaching 500 in the coming year as they reach peak potential capacity here in Circleville,” Scribner said.
However all this growth doesn’t undermine the fact that small businesses are struggling.
“I’m really concerned that if we get into another situation of lockdowns and shutdowns, I don’t know how that the small business person survives that,” he said. “I’m concerned about friends and family that work in healthcare and education and it’s an incredibly stressful time for all of them. I lost a close friend to COVID and that makes it hit home what a difficult situation this is. I’m an optimist about the future and I’m mindful of those on the front lines and those that haven’t fared as well as those in industry. I try to do what I can to support local businesses during the holiday season. An extra thank you goes out to the healthcare workers, first responders and those having to weather the storm on the front lines.”
Scribner said shopping local is just as important as ever.
“We’ve got to keep our doors open and we have to keep living, it’s so easy to buy things from our phones but if there’s a way to support small, local businesses it’s a critical time of year to do that,” he said. “We want to help them out and we want them to survive.”
Scribner said he’s see the large businesses do things that could help the small businesses if we do what they’re doing in the community.
“I look at what they’ve done and how they’ve been able to prevent outbreaks and situations with a lot of vigilance and proactive measures taken from masking wearing to distancing to adjusting how they do business without shutting things down,” he said. “I’ve seen those things work and if we can all work together to follow the safety guidelines and apply as much common sense we’ll all get through this.”