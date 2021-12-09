CIRCLEVILLE— Pickaway County has a lot of growth challenges to overcome as leadership prepares for the next five to 10 years and beyond.
Ryan Scribner, executive director of Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) — Pickaway County’s economic development entity, said one of the biggest hurdles for the county is the 55 percent workforce participation rate and getting those people to fill vacant jobs around the county.
“It’s significantly lower than Franklin County or Fairfield County, and one of the things we’re focusing on is why that is,” Scribner said. “We’re not going to get bogged down in hot potato political arguments; we’re going to look at what we can influence and control locally to influence and align people in that 45 percent sector with good employment opportunities. Some of it’s marketing and some of it’s preparation and training, taking a hard look at local programming.
“To me, that 55 percent is a problem because it’s low, but it’s also an opportunity because that means there’s a population of people to work with,” Scribner added.
“I’d be different if that number was way higher and there were all these jobs because then there’s no way to serve it. To me, there’s low-hanging fruit here if we can figure out how to work with the population to realize it. It’s important for not only new business, but existing business in every sector, from healthcare to hospitality to manufacturing. They’re all in the same boat as far as labor.”
Scribner said as an example, there’s one company that could expand their operation, but it needs more than 140 employees to fill jobs to make it possible.
“If they could find those people, they could increase capacity and be ready for a significant expansion of multiple hundred millions of dollars and hundreds of new jobs,” he said.
“Their problem is not utilities, it’s not supply chain, geography or space to work with, it’s people. That’s what’s stopping them. It's a challenge, an opportunity and it’s very real.”
Scribner said they could address the need with more housing and in tern, more people, but that it would be much nicer to achieve those goals with people already here.
“It would be nice to address it with what we have now and not be dependent on sprawl and more housing, and that changes the complexion of our community,” he said.
Scribner said even in that case, more housing is needed.
“There’s no such thing as a stagnant, static status, I believe you’re either growing or declining,” he said.
“I believe the trend ought to be up but we don’t want to be reckless about it with explosive growth that we can’t sustain that leaves us not recognizing ourselves in five or 10 years from now.”
Scribner said another thing Pickaway County is solving right now is the speed at which projects and things are coming.
“Things that we thought would take decades are taking years; things we thought are years out are happening now,” he said. “It didn’t necessarily catch us by surprise, but in some ways, it has. Pandemic or no pandemic, a lot of the development pressures have accelerated for one reason or another over the last two years."
According to Scribner, with those pressures and accelerated timeline, there’s a responsibility to grow, but also maintaining a small-town identity that is important to many.
“The challenge for us is to help generate activity and realize potential, but there’s a lot of quaint charm and endearing qualities of being the rural small-town community that we are and we don’t want to loose that,” he said.
“It’s a constant challenge to keep things in certain places and preserve things in others. That’s the real name of the game right now and is something we’re all wresting with in different ways; not just at P3, but our local government and residents alike.”
Scribner said P3 focuses on industrial development, as it’s the foundation of the community by supporting other industry and in the northern half of Pickaway County, that means e-commerce fulfillment, logistics and warehousing.
“There’s currently 12 different developers that have secured almost 4,000 acres of ground that’s not currently developed with the intention to try to develop it,” he said.
“Every one of them are racing to get through entitlement processes like zoning, engineering, utilities, and roadwork. They are consuming ground at a pace that’s hard to contemplate right now. It’s ground we thought we had a couple decades to accommodate, but now a lot of it’s spoken for and it’s starting to creep outside those areas.”
Scribner said as a result, P3 hasn’t spent any money on marketing Pickaway County and the market is coming at Pickaway County as a result of local government making accommodations through planning and infrastructure.
“It’s our job to maximize the benefit and the impact,” he said. “For our little county, to have 4,000 acres in various stages of development, which could accommodate 40 million square feet of facilities, is no small thing; if you apply employee to square feet models, you could be talking about 25,000 jobs in projects that are under development now in Pickaway County.”
Scribner said that much growth is both good and bad.
“We’ve come through a period of time where things are happening, so now we figure out what to do with it,” he said.
“Luckily we’ve had good leadership and we’ve taken some steps to plan and be more responsive. We’re working hard now on important infrastructure projects that require local creativity on our part, but also a concerted effort to get the state and federal government to step up.”
One such example of that is in the area of U.S. 23 and state Route 762, north of Ashville. An intersection is becoming increasingly dangerous as development increases traffic in the area.
“It’s getting worse everyday and it’s at the epicenter of all this activity,” Scribner said. “We’re working really hard, and have been for a while, to escalate that project as a priority. We don’t have a choice but to figure this out.”
Scribner said they’ve also now found themselves in an “avalanche” of residential development that’s taking root.
“That’s not something that we’re looking for, but if they’re coming and they’re securing ground, what role can we play to ensure the best possible outcome for the community and mitigating unintended consequences?” he said.
“We’re facilitating different types of communication between developers and our school districts that are pretty keenly interested in where these types of development are going and how it impacts their own capacity and planning.”
Scribner said Pickaway County is in a much different place than it was almost 12 years ago in 2010 — at the pit of the recession. In October 2021, Pickaway County was one of the lowest counties with 3.5 percent unemployment.
“I hope we haven’t forgotten how bad things were,” he said. “Double digit unemployment and close to one in five people were on some kind of government assistance. By every indicator, we were not in a good place. As a county, we were broke and loosing 20 percent of revenue year over year.
"We’ve come to a point now where we’re 59th out of 88 counties as far as unemployment and we’ve consistently been there for multiple years. We’ve added a whole new sector to our economy with the logistics and e-commerce industry.
"It’s providing diversification and stabilization of our economic base. We came out of the spike recession from the pandemic much more quickly than a lot of communities around Central Ohio and the rest of the country. We’re in a pretty good place now.”
Scribner said that doesn’t mean things are perfect.
“That’s why we get up and come to work everyday because there’s always some potential to be realized,” he said. “We’re at the time of the year that it’s time to reflect and I’m thankful for this community and for the opportunities we have and the challenges that we have.”
Scribner said people might not think highly of logistics and e-commerce jobs, but these days, they’re more than just a handful of workers in a hastily built structure.
“We’ve got facilities that have 500, 600 to 700 people in them and the old stereotypical ‘warehouse’ job of a handful of minimum-wage employees that doesn’t provide any tax value to the economy, or employment opportunities is not what’s happening right now,” he said.
“These facilities are big, expensive, increasingly specialized and way more personnel intensive than they used to be. The wage rates are going up because of competition for labor and specialization. I’ve heard comments about negative elements...but God bless these people who are working so when we order something on Amazon, it shows up the next day. I appreciate these people that make our lifestyle better.
“When 45 percent of people aren’t engaging in the workforce, I’ll celebrate those who are,” he said. “I’m thankful for them.”
Scribner said he remembers a time as then-county administrator when 140 people, including some with master’s degrees, applied for a part-time deputy dog warden job with the county.
“That’s a different kind of problem and quite frankly, a worse problem than the one we have now — when we have hundreds of jobs and we can’t find people to fill them,” he said.
“I’d rather wrestle with that than the other. Our challenges that we’re facing now are real problems, but they’re problems that thousands of other communities would kill to be wrestling with right now.”
Scribner said there are places trying to develop that don’t have a “whiff” of what’s happening in Pickaway County.
“That’s not because of us at P3, but because of the community and our value proposition, our location and everything like that,” he said.