CIRCLEVILLE — Representatives for the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition (PAAC) made a presentation at City Council this week offering their expertise, resources and partnerships to help the city navigate their funds received from the Opioid Settlement funding.
All told, Circleville will receive $700,000 over the next 18 years, with an annual payment of about $32,000 a year. The money is part of a larger $808 million agreement with the three largest opioid distributors in the state that was completed in September 2021.
Susan Metzger, community engagement coordinator for PAAC, shared some of the initiatives PAAC has completed since they received a $1.2 million drug free communities grant in 2021.
“This grant is a five year grant…where federal and community resources are being utilized to help reduce the use of substances and misuse, especially within the youth,” she said. “Dollars can be used in evidenced based programming within our communities.”
Metzger said PAAC graduated from the National Coalition Academy in 2023. They were recently accepted to the graduate level of the academy to further their programming.
“That gives us clout,” she said. “We know what we’re doing with these federal dollars in order to do preventive measures, provide education and programming as well.”
Metzger shared some of the projects and partnerships PAAC has been involved in, including local organizations providing information and communication as they combat substance abuse in Pickaway County.
“I want to bring your attention to local school collaboration, the drug free communities grant is based towards youth, one of the things we’ve initiated and further this program is the Be the Change Youth Rally,” she said. “It’ll be in September this year and all four public school districts are invited and involved. Last year we had about 300 students come. We had a guest speaker and activities so students and the youth have a voice in this crisis that they’re seeing not only in their own homes, within themselves and their community to have better skills to cope with this.”
Metzger said Drug Take Back Day recently took 75 pounds of unwanted medication out of homes.
Maggie Simmons, program director at PAAC, shared some of the stats for Pickaway County, including Circleville, based on youth-reported data.
“As you can see our most abused substance was alcohol,” Simmons said, referring to a chart with data indicating 16.1 percent of respondents said they used alcohol at least once in the last 30 days, more than double the 7.7 percent of Marijuana.
In addition, 12.5 percent of those surveyed reported vaping while only 3.6 percent reported smoking traditional cigarettes.
“We have compared Pickaway County data to the national average and we are higher in every substance that is considered…which we are very concerned about,” she said.
In 2019 there were 21 overdose deaths, 15 of which were opioid related. Those numbers jumped to 32 and 27, respectively in 2020 before being reduced to 19 and 17 in 2021.
“We’re also taking a look at the opiate deaths in Pickaway County,” Simmons said. “We’ve seen a great increase in 2020 after a reduction in 2019. Really utilizing how impactful opioids are in our county is stark with that number.”
Pastor Kevin Pees, who represents the pastors of Pickaway County at PAAC, ultimately made the pitch to partner with the city to help them decide how to spend the settlement funding to combat the issue.
“We recognize that the One Ohio Recovery Settlement is being released and you’ll soon be in a position to ask how utilize that resource in the community,” he said. “We’d love to partner with you, we exist in the community and we’ve built a lot of relationships you’ll need to invest in the community. There has been enough heartache around this already, it’s really important that we get this right when we invest this dollars and we’d love to partner with you on what that looks like.”
Pees said that partnership could happen in a couple different ways including the city investing in the Be The Change rally, other initiatives such as lock boxes that local police could hand out to people with prescription medicines for people who would be tempted to abuse them or making doses of naloxone more available to citizens to have on hand.
“These are for parents and grandparents whose hearts are breaking because they don’t know what to do about their child, and they’re afraid they’ll find them and not be aware of how to respond,” he said. “They can be on the front line in resucing their child. Beyond that we’d love to say that we’d love to partner with you and any way we can do that please consider us as you figure out how to use those resources to best utilize that funding.”
Following their presentation, Barry Keller, council president, suggested the group get an appointment on the books with Mayor Don McIlroy to make some proposals and potential legislation for a future council meeting.
Several council members also asked questions and shared their thoughts on the matter.
Pees said they wanted to be clear they were coming to partner and not dictate their initiatives, to which Keller responded by saying they were the most knowledgeable experts on the topic.
“We’d definitely look to you for your guidance and advice,” Keller said.
Todd Brady, Council Member, shared that he felt one of the issues is that there aren’t enough recovery beds, which needs addressing in addition to prevention.
“My suggestion would be is to try to work on getting more treatment for these people, they’re able to come up with funds to get high but not to get clean,” he said. “My experience in trying to get someone treatment has been there’s not enough beds, that you’re not able to get them in without insurance and it’s a real problem for someone who might have a little bit of willingness to get clean but they need a bigger opportunity to do so.”
Metzger said there is potential for that based on recent meetings. He said there are two potential projects to expand those services in the nine-county region Circleville is a part of.
“I think it is very critical we come up with a plan to submit that could also help all those individuals in the nine county region,” she said. “It’s up to the region to decide what to do with those funds. We look here at Circleville and in Pickaway County with what the youth see and it can be very frustrating and they can loose hope.”
In addition to the presentation by PAAC, council approved three pieces of legislation including changing the title of a position inside the Law Director’s Office, approving the service director to move forward on a project to improve the intersection at the Court Street Connector and Court Street opening up the former South Court Street Elementary School site for development, and accepting a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Transportation for the development of a street development action plan.
“It’s to pay for a study of intersections and streets in Circleville for safety and possible improvements,” Brady, who also is service committee chair where the legislation originated from, said of the street development action plan. “It’s pretty much paid for by the Federal Government all the city has to put in is $50,000. It’s a $200,000 grant.”