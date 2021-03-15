CIRCLEVILLE — Is your preschooler needing a little extra instruction or family time this spring? The OSU Extension office has an option to help you.
The Pickaway County Ohio State University Extension is offering a program geared toward parents and guardians of children that attend head start to provide tips and information, March into Spring.
Michele Treber, extension educator for the OSU Extension office in Pickaway County, said they aligned the program with the spring to help provide garden-style activities for families.
“We’ll talk about herbs and cherry tomato plants, and of course have nutrition and meal planning that go along with it,” she said. “We wanted to include simple things that families can grow. It’s going to be fun and we’re encouraging people to check it out.”
The 30-minute sessions will be at noon each of the next four Tuesdays, including today. Information includes nutrition tips and information, activities to do as a family, healthy recipes with how-to videos, mealtime conversation starters, container gardening ideas, finding joy in parenting and creating routines.
“Even though it’s geared toward parents with younger kids, anyone can attend and learn about meal planning and nutrition,” she said. “We know how chaotic it is when you’re a parent, especially with little ones. We’ll have stress tips and embracing parenting as their kids grow, learn and explore the world.”
The program will be a virtual program held over Zoom on March 16, 23, 30 and April 6. The program will be recorded for those that can’t make a live session but interaction is key.
Treber said the information is entirely research-based as is all the programs they do each year. Registration is free but required and can be completed at go.osu.edu/marchintospring.
“We just need people to register so they can receive the link and we’ll also email them recipes and handouts after the program,” Treber said. “We’ll also send them a link to the recording of the program.”