CIRCLEVILLE — When Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dale Parish thinks about his career, he’ll remember it as starting and ending the same way.
Parish, a 45-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, said it’s been hard getting use to the idea of retiring.
“When you’ve done something for 45 years, it’s difficult to think about changing away from that,” he said.
Parish said he’d got the idea of being in law enforcement in high school. He is a 1971 graduate of Logan Elm.
“To me, it seemed like an honorable profession and I always looked up to law enforcement officers,” he said. “It’s quite a different atmosphere than today. You get some people that talk about defunding the police and that wasn’t anything you heard 40 years ago. You were told the law enforcement officer was one you could trust.”
Parish said the changes that have come to the Sheriffs Office are both good and bad, but there are a lot more resources for deputies.
“Investigating wise, we have a lot more tools now, but it’s still not like CSI where they solve everything in an hour episode,” he said. “People get accustomed to their environment and that’s what’s seen in media and the TV shows are just that, shows. Things don’t happen as rapidly as they do on there.”
Parish said the speed of things has changed as technology has evolved.
“Things have increased by 20 fold, the amount of cases coming in,” he said. “As our technology has increased, so has the bandits. There is a shift from the outright bank robbery to a criminal can by means of technology syphon money out of your account or steal your identity and open up accounts online and steal money that way. When you can do that, why walk into a bank with a gun. The face of crime has changed but not crime itself. Crime is still crime and there are still victims.”
However, Parish said he hopes the job hasn’t changed him as a person.
“I made a promise to myself when I started all those years ago that if things stopped bothering me, then I would quit,” he said. “Sometimes, officers get hardened to what they see everyday but you can’t let it get to you.”
Parish said being from Pickaway County was both easier and harder as a detective and member of the Sheriff’s Office.
“When I was hired, it was more common than not that you were from Pickaway County. It made it easier and harder because you knew the county but when you respond to an injury or an accident, you also knew that person.”
Parish said he remembers all the big cases that have come through during his 45 years, including the murders
“Every case is different and I hope to think I’ve done my best in all of them,” he said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever pat myself on the back.”
Parish said the initial 48 hours is important in solving any case because after that time, the perpetrator has had time to build an alibi.
“I’ve always appreciated that both Sheriff Dwight Radcliff and Sheriff Rob Radcliff have had the approach that when you have a major crime, you stay on it for as long as you can and get as far as you can get,” he said. “Not every case, but in most of the homicides that we’ve had, like the case from last Christmas that’s still pending, we stopped the culprit on Dec. 27 in Ashville. That was a result of everyone working together. There’s too few of us and too many of them, it has to be a joint effort. There’s nothing I’ve done that I can take sole credit for, nor would I try.
I’ve had a great group of officers to work with and I’ve worked all over as my investigations have taken me counties away and states away,” he said. “I get to see a lot of other departments and I’m proud to get back home amongst our officers.”
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff said Parish’s dedication and thoroughness have been an asset to the department and he will be missed.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have the caliber of people like Lt. Parish by my side,” Radcliff said. “He’s one of the last guys to leave everyday and there’s nobody that’s more complete and thorough than he is. There’s not been a major crime in the last 35 years that he’s not been a part of the investigation in some form. When you’re in a position like mine you have to have someone that keeps you up to date on major investigations. We spent many nights at 2, 3, 4 o’clock in the morning discussing cases.”
As to what’s next, Parish said he plans to relax for a little bit, but that won’t be it.
“I’m not ever going to sit still, I want to still help the community in whatever way that is,” he said.
Parish said he loves the work he’s done at the Sheriff’s Office.
“I’ve always enjoyed trying to help people,” he said. “I have always enjoyed working for Pickaway County and to make it a better and safer place to live. I feel I’ll always be proud of that.”
Parish said he’d always remember the stakeouts including one of his earliest and most recent investigations and how things don’t really change.
“I can remember years ago where Sheriff Dwight Radcliff and I were sitting alone in a car over near the Satellite Bar near Mt. Sterling in the shotgun killing of Linda Jane Timmons,” Parish recalled.
“Back at that time, we were staked out watching for a person of interest. They came out of the bar and we got them. That was very, very early in my career. Then last year on the early morning of Dec. 27 following a killing on Christmas, I was staked out in a dark car waiting on a homicide suspect to come back to a vehicle. The only thing that was different about it this time was a different Radcliff in the car.”