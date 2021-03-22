CIRCLEVILLE — There are just two weeks left for local photographers to enter their photographs from Pickaway County’s parks in a photo contest sponsored by the Pickaway County Park District.
Photos taken in Pickaway County from the last three years, including new photos can be submitted for the contest, which has four categories: wildlife, beautiful scenery, people in the parks and Pickaway County Park District park/trail.
Arista Hartzler, deputy director for the Park District, said there were several goals for the contest from the organization standpoint.
“We’re encouraging people to get out this year and we’ve seen a lot of activity at the parks,” Hartzler said. “This has been a challenging year we’ve had and I think looking on nature can be healing. We want to get people visiting the parks, especially ones they’ve never been to.”
Hartzler said all photos must be submitted through the park district’s website before Midnight on April 4, 2021.
“Two of the categories are specific to Pickaway County Park District parks and trails and the others are open to any Pickaway County parks,” she said. “We want people to visit Canal Park, Metzger Preserve, Logan Elm State Park and the trails. We always need photos of these places, so this is a way to help build up our stock.”
The Pickaway County Park District is partnering with the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau and ArtsAround on this event.
“The Top 25 photographers will be invited to submit printed copies of their work to be displayed at ArtsaRound’s gallery on the Original Circle for a month-long gallery from April 30 through May 23,” she said.
“During this time, we will invite visitors to view the art and vote on the People’s Choice Award. All winning photographs will then be placed on display at various downtown businesses for the month of June.”
“[ArtsaRound] is great to work with, they have a great vision, a great location and are excited to host more events at their gallery,” Hartzler said. “They were so welcoming to us and helpful. It’s great to have community partners that are willing to help each other out.”
JP Pennell, ArtsaRound Gallery director, said they were excited to host the event.
“This is our mission, to promote the arts in Pickaway County in pretty much any form,” Pennell said. “We’ve been working with them and we love the park district because they are working well ahead of time planning this in advance. Everyone has a camera on them now and they can shoot some when they’re out in the parks.”
Pennell said the reception of the gallery has been great following several prominent showings, including Eric Henn, Bob Good and Jack Pine in 2020.
“It’s quite an honor after one year during the pandemic that we’re already being sought after as a location,” she said. “Artists are coming to us, which as a gallery director, is a dream come true. We’ve got shows planned for later this year, including one in April, and tentatively one in September and December. We’re filling up our calendar fast.”
Hartzler said she’s seen some of the submissions so far and they’ve reached out to the schools to involve local students
“We’ve got some pretty great photos already, I couldn’t help but look,” she said. “I’d love to see more people apply and we’re going to have prizes for all 25 finalists, which are still being determined. I sent some information to the schools and art clubs to hopefully get some kids involved. This contest is for all ages, kids and adults, and at all skill levels.”
For more information and to submit your photos, visit our website at https://www.pickawaycountyparks.org/park-activities/photo-contest/.