CIRCLEVILLE — Money is the heart of the issue for the Ted Lewis Park renovation and the park board chair presented city council with information on fundraising as well as gave a status update on the renovation to the park.
Larry Logan, park board chair for Circleville, and chair of the Friends of Ted Lewis Park, spoke to City Council about a few of the initiatives being done to fund renovations at Ted Lewis Park.
Logan said there is about $13,900 in the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF) fund for the renovation of the park, which comes from previous Mayor’s Cup golf outings and sales of the Pumpkin Show Pie Auction. The city also has earmarked $100,000 per year for the renovation of the park. Total cost of the park per the comprehensive park plan that was created in 2015, estimates a total of $1.2 million to renovate the park.
Logan wanted to be clear about the fund and how the money would be used.
“All the monies collected will go to the completion of the 2015 plan as stated by city council,” Logan commented. “I have no plans to divert funds for something else, I know there has been some concern about that. I’d like to put that to bed. My whole idea here is to make sure Ted Lewis becomes a center of enjoyment for the city and the children of the city.”
Currently renovations are underway to lay the infrastructure for the playground, splash pad, bathroom and connected utility building on the north east corner of the park, where the former skate park and tennis courts were located.
“Demolition of the existing structures at Ted Lewis will take place in early spring,” Logan added. “This will be followed by filled dirt, water and the basic infrastructure we’ll need before we can add the splash pad, playground, bathroom and the mechanical room attached to the bathroom.”
Logan said he’s written and applied for a $300,000 grant that has been submitted to the State Capital Budget Fund but did so without an ordinance from city council for the grant.
“My hope is that city council will still accept the money if it’s sent to us,” he said. “I’d be more than happy to have a backdated ordinance but that was done purely out of ignorance. I didn’t know I needed to get an ordinance — $300,000 would go a long way.”
In addition to the grant from the State Capital Budget, Logan said they’ve identified eight grants that could be used for the renovation of the park.
“They’re from a variety of different organizations and we’ll be using a company who has professional grant writers to help us write those grants in hopes that we can pick up new dollars for this program,” Logan continued.
Logan said they’ll also be reaching out to private donors soon and that they’re putting together marketing information to distribute.
“Those donations will go directly to the PCCF because they have the 501©3 designation for the private donations,” he explained.
He said the party that was interested in funding the music area in the park is still interested.
“The lady involved is extremely excited for the potential of that, although that part of the park is not part of phase two, which is where we are now in terms of fundraising,” he concluded.